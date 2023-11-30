Who Is Mandy Rose's Fiancé? Meet Tino Sabbatelli

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose has a big fanbase, and many fans are wondering if she has a significant other. On Sept. 17, 2022, Rose announced she got engaged to former professional wrestler Tino Sabbatelli. The couple have been together since 2018 and like Rose, Sabbatelli also competed in WWE.

But before Sabbatelli stepped into the ring, he made an impact on the football field. He played college football at Oregon State from 2002 to 2006 and was named the All-Pac-10 First Team as a safety during his final season with the Beavers. In 2007, Sabbatelli, 40, was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played for the Buccaneers for nearly four seasons before joining the Cleveland Browns in December 2010. In 2011, Sabbatelli signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it would be his final season in the NFL. In his career, Sabbatelli, who went by Sabby Piscitelli at the time, played in 66 games and recorded 190 tackles, five interceptions and 15 passes defended.

In 2014, Sabbatelli began his pro wrestling career, training at the WWE Performance Center. He made his in-ring debut in April 2015 and began competing in NXT. Sabbatelli didn't make his WWE TV debut until October 2016. He was teaming up with Riddick Moss before competing in singles matches. Sabbatelli was released from his WWE contract on April 17, 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He would go on to compete in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) before returning to WWE later in 2020. Sabbatelli was released from WWE again in June 2021.

"I'll be honest with you, the character Tino, in my eyes, I'll say it, was one of the biggest dropped balls and missed opportunities that WWE had," Sabbatelli said on his Power Alphas podcast in October, per Fightful. "I had people tell that to me, I believe it, I'll never vow away from it. That being said, I'm not going to get mad, I'm not going to be bitter, I'm going to be grateful for that opportunity. I'm going to shake their hand and say 'thank you' because I know I've been successful. I know the work I've put in. I know who I am as a man. You're not going to dictate, you're not putting me on stage or not writing me in a story, it's not going to make me go home and be sad."