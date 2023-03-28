WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly Announces Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump

Kelly Kelly is about to be a mother. The former WWE Superstar, who also goes by Barbie Blank Coba, shared the news with Entertainment Tonight that she is pregnant with her first child. Kelly Kelly and her husband, Joe Coba, revealed that she is 14 weeks along and is expected to give birth on Sept. 25.

"I am feeling amazing," Kelly Kelly told ET. "I've been dreaming about this journey to motherhood for so long and starting a family with my incredibly supportive husband, Joe. Now that it's here, it's just been such a great experience." Kelly Kelly went to share details about her pregnancy journey.

"Obviously, the first trimester is not so dreamy with all the morning sickness," she said. "But once I got out of that, the second trimester has been great. I feel like I'm myself again and have all the energy to do the things I love and missed during the first trimester like working out, etcetera."

Kelly Kelly opened up about her struggles with fertility. In August 2021, the former Divas Champion revealed she suffered a miscarriage just much after she and Coba got married. "I think for me, the reason I wanted to be so open about my journey was because of the positive response I got back from so many fans and people all around the world, including men, after I shared about my miscarriage and how that experience has also affected them," Kelly Kelly explained. The overwhelming responses of 'Thank you so much for sharing your story, I wish it was talked about more,' was really all I needed to be inspired to want to be a strong voice and to be open and honest about my fertility journey."

Kelly Kelly began her career in WWE in 2006 and competed in the developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. She then made her main roster debut later in the year, appearing on the show ECW. Kelly Kelly would then make appearances on Raw and SmackDown and become of the more popular Superstars in the company. She won the Divas Championship in 2011 after defeating Brie Bella. Kelly Kelly retained the title for 104 days before losing it to Beth Phoenix. She was released from her WWE contract in 2012 but has made appearances over the years, including in 2022 when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble.