WWE ‘Survivor Series’ 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

One of the biggest pay-per-views for WWE this year takes place tonight. Both Raw and SmackDown Superstars will battle for bragging rights at Survivor Series, coming live from the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York. The event will start at 8 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Peacock.

One of the biggest matches of the night is WWE Champion Big E facing Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Big E has been champion since beating Bobby Lashley for the title in September. He will face his toughest task yet as Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion since August 2020.

Another interesting match is SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair facing Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The two used to be very close, but there have been recent reports about legitimate heat between them now. “I don’t know man. We don’t talk anymore, we don’t talk,” Lynch said on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. “So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes and somebody’s got to be the hero. I’m all right being the hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter.”

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Matt Riddle and Randy Orton) will take on the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso). This will be a special moment for Orton as he will become the lone Superstar with the most WWE PPV appearances. “I’ve never been one to keep records or stats throughout my career,” Orton tweeted on Friday. “Early on, it was laughable to consider in my profession you had ‘wins’ and ‘losses’. You certainly wouldn’t talk about it, with the boys much less fans. But I’m fortunate to have some fans (and friends) that have done just that, kept my stats. Not just wins and losses, but damn near everything you could think of! It came to my attention that tomorrow at Survivor Series I’ll set a new record for most PPV matches by anyone in WWE history.”

As for the rest of the card, there will be two traditional Survivor Series matches as the women’s match will feature Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmell and Queen Zelina) will face Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya and Toni Storm). The men’s five-on-five elimination match will feature Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory) will battle Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and Sheamus). United States Champion Damian Priest will face Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and there will also be a 25-man battle royal to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s WWE Debut, which was at Survivor Series in 1996.