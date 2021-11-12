WWE’s Becky Lynch Breaks Silence on Reported Backstage Heat With Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were best friends at one point. However, it now seems they are not on speaking terms, and that was on full display last month during the “Championship Exchange” on SmackDown. There were reports that Flair went off-script which led to backstage heat between the two WWE Superstars. Lynch talked about the ordeal on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and confirmed the backstage heat is real.

“I don’t know man. We don’t talk anymore, we don’t talk,” Lynch said when asked what happened, per ComicBook.com. “So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes and somebody’s got to be the hero. I’m all right being the hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter.” Lynch will face Flair in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series on Nov. 21. She said it’s more challenging to make a match work when you have real heat with your opponent.

“Yes (things are difficult),” Lynch said. “We used to be best friends.” This leads to the question of why Lynch and Flair are no longer close after being friends for years? Flair talked about her relationship with Lynch on the Oral Sessions podcast and said it’s built on mutual respect.

“That’s our relationship,” Flair said, per Sportskeeda. “There’s just so much respect there. Because I know what it takes to be in her spot and she knows what it takes to be in my spot. So no, are we driving around calling each other Thelma and Louise, and eating omelets anymore? No. But we both have grown up.”

“Honestly, I don’t think anything happened,” Flair continued. “I really think that her and I depended so much on each other as best friends, and it was easy. She was my ride or die, my go-to, and, like, just needed to happen. I met [Andrade], she met Seth. Her career took off.” Currently, Lynch is the Raw Women’s Champion while Flair is the Smackdown Women’s Champion. They both entered WWE together, debuting on Raw in 2015 with Sasha Banks. Those three along with Bayley, who made her main roster debut in 2016, became the Four Horsewomen of WWE.