WWE Superstar Announces Engagement to Girlfriend

A WWE Superstar is getting married. According to PEOPLE, Daria Berenato (known as Sonya Deville in WWE), got engaged to her girlfriend Toni Cassano on Feb. 15 at a wine cellar cave in Towaco, New Jersey. Shortly after Berenato popped the question, Cassano pulled out her own engagement ring as she was planning to ask her to be her wife.

"I could have never imagined a love being so magical. I still wake up every day and truly feel like we're living in a dream," Cassano said. "This proposal was a fairytale, not only for me, but she proposed to my daughters; blending our worlds together. I can't say it enough, but life with her is a true dream and we are so lucky to have found this love."

Berenato added: "I could go on for days about the way I feel about this woman, I never knew love could feel so happy and safe all at the same time. I found my best friend, my soul mate and my life partner all in one incredible human. She is the epitome of my ride-or-die. To be able to show her and her two daughters how much they all mean to me was what this proposal was all about. They are my world and now we are one family forever together."

Berenato also included Cassano's two daughters, ages 7 and 11, in the engagement. "I wanted to make it something that they were super involved in," Berenato says. "But I also wanted them to be surprised because I wanted them to have a memorable moment too."

The two met last April when Cassano agreed to meet Berenato at one of her shows. Berenato said she knew Cassano was the one as soon as she saw her. "I got her a front-row ticket to my show, and I was going to take her out to dinner after. But I didn't have time to meet her before the show, so the first time I ever saw Toni was when I was coming out doing my entrance ready to wrestle and I looked into the crowd," Berenato said. Berenato, 29, can be seen on WWE SmackDown on a regular basis. She is best friends with former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (real name Amanda Saccomanno) who just got engaged to fellow professional wrestler Tino Sabbatelli.