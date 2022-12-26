Mandy Rose Breaks Silence on WWE Release

Mandy Rose has broken her silence on her firing from WWE. The former NXT Women's Champion posted on Instagram for the first time since her release in early December. The post shows Rose wearing Christmas-theme lingerie while sending a message to her fans.

"Merry Christmas to all!" Rose wrote in the caption. "Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I've gotten the last couple weeks." The reported reason Rose was let go from WWE was her FanTime page. WWE is not supportive of its talent using third-party platforms to promote themselves, leading to the company saying that Rose breached her contract. The page shows Rose posting racy photos and videos, and fans can join the page by paying a monthly fee. Rose's agent said the 32-year-old has already made $500,000 off the page and could be a millionaire by Christmas.

Rose was NXT Champion for over 400 days. Before being released by WWE, Rose lost the title to Roxanne Perez during an episode on NXT that aired on Dec. 13. When speaking to Chris Van Vliet last year, Rose revealed she wanted to got back to the main roster and have a big run.

"I'm at a point now where, who else can I beat in NXT?" Rose said, per Fightful. "I totally don't mind remaining the champ for a long time, but I think it's time. I want Gigi and Jacy to be able to experience the main roster. Being up on Raw or SmackDown, I want to get back up there because I'm a whole different person I feel.

"Whether it's from the outside looking in it looks like that, I just feel so much more respected now, and that has a lot to do with it. Not that I was scared to like say anything, but I feel I've earned the respect over the last 386 days; whatever it's been, even before I won the title, I earned that respect. I know I belong. I think I have another good run on Raw or SmackDown and I want to prove to people, and I've already proven, but I want to showcase myself with my girls, Toxic Attraction. That's going to be really cool. We've shown so much over the last year, we run NXT, and it's time."