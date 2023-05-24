WWE Superstar Marries 'Best Friend' and Reveals New Family Addition

A WWE Superstar on the rise is becoming a family man. Myles Borne went to Instagram this week to announce he has married his girlfriend. Borne, who competes in NXT, shared photos and videos of the two tying the knot while writing in the caption, "Married my best friend and got her a puppy.. To US!"

Borne has been turning heads while competing on NXT and NXT: Level Up and is also making history. When Borne was a baby, he was diagnosed with Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension, leaving him deaf at an early age. This makes Borne the first def professional wrestler to compete full-time in WWE.

Borne, whose real name is David Bostian, wrestled in high school and spoke to Star News Online in 2013 about how Anthony Robles, a one-legged wrestler who won the NCAA championship at Arizona State in 2011, inspired him. "When I was little, I used to make excuses about wrestling and feel bad for myself, and when I saw him I was like, 'He can't walk or really hold onto his opponent at all,' and he's out there wrestling and wins the title," Borne said at the time. "That just inspired me to work even harder because if he doesn't make excuses I shouldn't either."

Borne signed with WWE in March 2022 after trying out for the company. He had seven matches on NXT: Level Up before speaking for the first time. That's when fans noticed that Borne is deaf and began showing support for him. Most recently, Borne faced Noam Dar on the April 18th episode of NXT and looks to work his way to the main roster.

NXT is getting ready for its premium live event called Battleground which will stream on Peacock on Sunday, May 28. Some of the matches featured on the card are Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton for the vacant NXT Women's Championship and Wes Lee vs. Tyler Brate vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT North American Championship in a triple threat match.