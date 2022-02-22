WWE Superstar Surprisingly Returns After Firing

A fired WWE Superstar is back with the company. As mentioned by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drake Maverick is working behind the scenes at WWE. He is part of the Monday Night Raw Creative Team and started his position nearly a month ago. Maverick was released as a competitor in November last year.

Maverick confirmed the news on his LinkedIn page. “I am pleased to announce that towards the end of 2021 – I accepted the wonderful offer of becoming a part of the WWE Creative Writing Team as a Writer / Producer,” Maverick wrote, per Wrestling Inc. “Some of my last appearances in ring for WWE fittingly happened in the United Kingdom. The last appearance of that tour was in my hometown of Birmingham, UK where it all started. My parents had seen me perform many times at arena shows but never for the WWE. I finally was at peace with what I had accomplished in life & said to them both at the hotel with tears rolling down [and] my face beaming with pride ‘Mom, Dad – I did it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Maverick continued: “My final appearance in the ring was in Louisville KY which was my first home in the United States when I moved to the country in 2013 – This writes itself doesn’t it? After a fun [and] entertaining match with involving a cavalcade of stars we returned to the gorilla position to smiling faces [and] rounds of applause. That UK tour ending with that night in Louisville KY was the most rewarding week of my career. If you told me there & then that was the end – I was good with it.”

Maverick, 39, was cut from WWE twice. Along with him being released in November, Maverick was let go in April 2020 as part of budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But after competing in the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament, Maverick was offered a contract. Maverick has appeared on Raw, Smackdown, NXT and 205 Live in his career. He has won the WWE 24/7 Championship eight times.

“I now have the opportunity to expand my horizons even further in the industry I love as well as many other avenues including film [and] television,” Maverick wrote. “After a career beginning in 2001 as an in ring performer I have personally exceeded all of my personal expectations from a geographical [and] physical standpoint in a line of work somebody like myself should have never succeeded in.”