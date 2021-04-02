WWE Superstar Possibly Announces Retirement

✖

It looks like one WWE Superstar has ended his in-ring career. The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel recently released a mini-documentary on Brian Kendrick working behind the scenes at NXT. In the video, Kendrick talking about being a producer and indicated his in-ring career is over.

“Initially the idea of producing seemed like it was just a good… if retirement plan is the right thing… but like the next best thing to wrestling,” Kendrick said. “But it turns out, it’s just as rewarding in different ways. So, yeah, I love every bit of it. It’s a whole new way of looking at wrestling for me. So, to me I welcome the challenge, and if I get to produce four matches and wrestle twice in one night I will do it. So yeah, I am pumped.”

As mentioned by Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc., the video was shot back on October 28, 2020. This was the last time Kendrick wrestled in a match on WWE as he teamed up with Mansoor to defeat Ever-Rise in a tag team match on 205 Live. Before the win, Kendrick lost to Mansoor, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

“Getting this opportunity to help train a little bit, to do some producing, it was something that I figured I’d fall back on when my days were done wrestling,” Kendrick said in the video. “You know if I was lucky enough to get that opportunity, and I figured it to be the next best thing besides wrestling, but I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy it. To work with these young ladies and men, to see them go out up there and pour their heart and soul, and use their athletic ability."

In February, it was reported that Kendrick has been promoted from NXT to now SmackDown where he helps produce the show each week. Before producing, Kendrick worked behind the scenes as a trainer from 2014 to 2016. He also runs Santino Bros Wrestling Academy in California.

Kendrick signed with WWE as a developmental talent in 2000. He had multiple stints with the company and then returned in December 2014 for a tryout as a trainer, which then led to him being on NXT. In his career, Kendrick won the WWE Tag Team Championship twice and the Cruiserweight Championship once.