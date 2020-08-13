WWE: SummerSlam Likely to Take Place at Orlando's Amway Center

✖

WWE is getting closer to finding a location for SummerSlam. According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, "The Biggest Party of the Summer" is set to take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The deal is close to being finalized, but all the contracts have not been signed. Once that's done, an announcement will be made by WWE.

Local reporter Jon Alba is said on Twitter WWE is not just looking to host SummerSlam at the Amway Center, the pro wrestling promotion is looking to using the facility for more events. Alba also said the area is closed until next year "as of now." If Amway Center is the place, no fans will be allowed to attend. However, it's likely the facility could host future episodes of Raw and SmackDown instead of taping shows at the WWE Performance Center.

WrestleVotes also hinted at SummerSlam being at the Amway Center. The Twitter account was the first to report that the pay-per-view event was not going to take place at the Performance Center. WWE was looking to host SummerSlam at a northeastern state with fans. There were even talks of having the event on a beach or boat. It looks like those plans fell through, but WWE fans will love the change of scenery. Originally, WWE had set to host SummerSlam at the TD Garden in Boston. Back in late-July, the company announced it has moved SummerSlam from Boston due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE's SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston," WWE said in a statement. "Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future."

SummerSlam will take place on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m on the WWE Network. The main event will be Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Some of the other matches that are scheduled are Braun Stroman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship, Sasha Banks vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship and Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the United States Championship.