WWE Signs 18 Performance Center Recruits, Largest Class in Company History

WWE is building for the future with a big signing class. The company recently announced 18 recruits have reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, making it the largest class in company history. Leading the class is Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of former WCW and WWE Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner. WWE also signed Kira Magnin-Forster, who is better known as Taya Valkyrie. She competed in Impact wrestling and is the wife of WWE Superstar John Morrison.

The other recruits who have reported to the Performance Center are Shaun Ricker (LA Knight), Angela Arnold (AQA), Anthony Henry, Parker Boudreaux, Chance Barrow (Harlem Bravado), Theresa Serrano (Zoey Stark), Christian Brigham (Christian Casanova), Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolin), Drew Kasper, Brianna Coda (Cora Jade), Christian Hubble (Blake Christian), Matrick Belton, Camron Clay (Camron Branae), Joe Ariola, Taylor Grado (Avery Taylor) and Karissa Rivera. Triple H talked about a few of the signings during a recent conference call and said he's looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table.

"I'm incredibly excited with Parker Boudreaux coming in," Triple H said, as reported by ComicBookcom. "Bronson Rechsteiner. We have a lot of people coming in the door. Just as I am about people who have been here for a while like Rik Bugez and a lot of people that are at the door, but COVID has slowed it down. They are right there. When I say the future is bright, that is what I'm talking about. The ability for the people who are on deck to explode into growth and be the next star and megastar. Yes, they have to be given the opportunity and platform, but a lot is the performer."

Boudreaux caught the eye of Paul Heyman on social media, according to WWE's press release. He was an offensive lineman for the University of Central Florida. And has been compared to Brock Lesnar. In his final season at UCF (2019), Boudreaux started all 13 games on the offensive line.

Rechsteiner also played college football as he was a standout running back at Kennesaw State University. During his senior year, Rechsteiner averaged 8.1 yards per carry while rushing for 909 yards. He signed an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in April 2020 but was cut from the team in August.