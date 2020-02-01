WWE’s Ron Killings Lets Lauren Alaina Wear the 24/7 Championship in Fun New Photo

✖

Ron Killings, who is also known as R-Truth, has owned the 24/7 Championship since it was launched last year. And while he will protect the championship at all costs, he did let a notable celebrity wear it to ring in 2020. Killings was in Times Square for Fox's New Year's Eve television event and he ran into country singer Lauren Alaina. On Instagram, the WWE Superstar posted a photo of himself and Alaina and she is seen wearing the 24/7 Championship belt.

In the caption, Killings wrote: "So here's the talented @laurenalaina trying on the #247487711championship. I don't see a referee, soooo it's ok right?"

Fans responded to Killings' post in the comments section. One fan wrote: "You look like her younger brother. Just like ya that's my belt buckle but you can try it on."

"Ron wishing you all the best in 2020 hope great things comes your way bro filled with happiness and joy in your life and I m so proud of you that you are the 24/7 champion too," another fan wrote.

"If so only they broke out into a Dance Break Segment on New Year's lol," another Instagram user added.

Alaina may not be the real 24/7 Champion, but she knows what it's like to be winner. As a country signer, Alaina has won her share of awards including the CMT Music Award for Collaborative Video of the Year with Kane Brown. She was also on the latest season of the show Dancing with the Stars and she finished in fourth place.

"Don't forget to vote for my girl, [Alaina] on [DWTS] tonight! She's been working her booty off and is CRUSHING it!! To vote, text Lauren to 21523 ten times, and click this link to vote ten more times," Carrie Underwood tweeted back in November.

As for Killings, he has made a name for himself when it comes to the 24/7 title. He has won the championship 30 times, which is a WWE record.

"You're giving me an idea now," R when talking about future plans for the title. "So like, how ridiculous, or how ridiculously funny or entertaining, whatever the words may be, that I could be, like, [a] 50-, 70-, 80-, 100-time champion? You know what I'm saying? Nobody's ever done that in the world, right?"