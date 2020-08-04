WWE Reveals Antifa-Type Group, and Fans Are Confused and Mad

There is a new faction in WWE, and fans aren't sure what to think of it. On WWE Raw, broadcaster Tom Phillips showed the fans surveillance camera footage of a group of unknown men and women wearing black attire with hoodies throwing fire bombs at a transformer outside the WWE Performance Center. They began cheering once the transformer was set on fire.

Hours before Raw, WWE announced a new faction was coming to "cause chaos" in the company. It also said the members of the stable would not be revealed immediately as they being kept close to the vest. As mentioned by Wrestling Inc., the idea behind the faction is to get the attention of WWE officials so they would "loosen control" over the WWE SuperStars and change the way to company operates on the day-to-day basis.

The big issue with this is fans began comparing the group to Antifa, which has led demonstrations all over the U.S. this summer. WWE is not making the group of a political affair as it's specific to a storyline. Regardless, the new faction isn't what fans were expecting and showed their frustration on social media.