WWE Reveals Antifa-Type Group, and Fans Are Confused and Mad
There is a new faction in WWE, and fans aren't sure what to think of it. On WWE Raw, broadcaster Tom Phillips showed the fans surveillance camera footage of a group of unknown men and women wearing black attire with hoodies throwing fire bombs at a transformer outside the WWE Performance Center. They began cheering once the transformer was set on fire.
Hours before Raw, WWE announced a new faction was coming to "cause chaos" in the company. It also said the members of the stable would not be revealed immediately as they being kept close to the vest. As mentioned by Wrestling Inc., the idea behind the faction is to get the attention of WWE officials so they would "loosen control" over the WWE SuperStars and change the way to company operates on the day-to-day basis.
The big issue with this is fans began comparing the group to Antifa, which has led demonstrations all over the U.S. this summer. WWE is not making the group of a political affair as it's specific to a storyline. Regardless, the new faction isn't what fans were expecting and showed their frustration on social media.
A wild night just got wilder. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ZEjCRT647L— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020
Is wwe doing an ANTIFA ANGLE ON RAW NOW— please hire me G4 (@noimjory) August 4, 2020
prevnext
Antifa involved in wwe angles now? Wow.🙄— Kevin Castle (@KevZCastle) August 4, 2020
Antifa WWE? Really? Just fire everyone!— JohnnyZ 🏴☠️ #ThankYouKairi 🏴☠️ (@JWrestlingV2) August 4, 2020
Antifa is the new faction?— Andrew Quinn (@AJQuinn82) August 4, 2020
prevnext
ANTIFA ANARCHISTS ON RAW? WWE IS BACK https://t.co/lYwjlMg01A— 👑 (@LanceFrisco) August 4, 2020
I'm afraid it looks like the wwe are going to do an antifa gimmick. https://t.co/z8VB1nULjs— Scott Mitchell (@s_mitchell) August 4, 2020
WWE debuting a antifa faction tonight with them being financed by Shane McMahon as the Soros— BigDaddyClaymore (@DoxxxyStocksy) August 3, 2020
prevnext
and it looks like WWE debuted a new group that fans are comparing it to Antifa.— TheSurge (@GuruOfAllThings) August 4, 2020
As an anti fascist myself, explain to me how is this antifa?— Mitchie (@Mitchie67141029) August 4, 2020
If WWE is really going with an Antifa stable they need to be financed by Barry Horowitz or Goldberg.— JJ Antifa-Whiteside (@FanSince09) August 4, 2020
prevnext
Did Antifa just attack #wwe? #WWERaw— Elbert Cottonmouth 🍸🐍🦕 (@fantasticincred) August 4, 2020
Let me find out WWE got of antifa faction showing up LOL— Tommy B-536930 (@CarolCityMG) August 4, 2020
Wait a minute...WWE signed Antifa?#RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/UFO2dKYAuv— MR X (@THEOFFICIALXORN) August 4, 2020
prevnext
So wwe has fight club and a new antifa stable? Ok? Lol— A Host in Gentrification World. (@Ralphymartz) August 4, 2020
OH MY GOD VINCE’S NEW HEEL FACTION IS ANTIFA#WWERaw— Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) August 4, 2020
WWE had done a great job of keeping real world events out of their storylines, making it true escapism. I don’t like this new Antifa inspired group.— Commercial Contractor (@NYCJiggidyJames) August 4, 2020
prevnext
Okay so WWE is doing a fake MMA fighting Fight Club tournament, and now doing an Antifa storyline?
Can someone help me figure this out?— RJ Kelly (@rjkelly13) August 4, 2020
Soooo.. Antifa are #WWE new faction / stable..? 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️ Also what is a wwe underground? Absolute desperation setting in, like when WCW has mass brawls in a junk yard back in the day #WWERaw 🤷🏻♂️— RyHeelTurnMedia (@RYAchillesHeelT) August 4, 2020
WWE Antifa gimmick -_-— Joe Boots (@JoeBooots) August 4, 2020
prev
WWE got an Antifa angle coming up 😭😭😭😭😭😭— karl bagelin (@cole_shutup) August 4, 2020