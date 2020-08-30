WWE Payback: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

WWE will have another pay-per-view event one week after SummerSlam. It's not normal for WWE to have pay-per-view shows in consecutive weeks, but Payback will air on the WWE Network on Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET. This is the first time since the 1991 WWE broadcast pay-per-view events in back-to-back weeks. At the time, the company had Survivor Series on Nov. 27 and then had This Tuesday in Texas on Dec. 3.

The main event for Payback features "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Braun Stroman and Roman Reigns battling in a Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship. At SummerSlam, Wyatt beat Stroman to win the title, but when the match was over, Reigns attacked both of them. It was the first time Reigns has been on WWE TV since March. Many fans (and WWE SuperStars) were surprised to see Reigns back in action, but what shocked everyone is what he did this past Friday night. At the end of SmackDown, he is seen sitting with Paul Heyman, the advocate for Brock Lesnar. It looks as if Reigns has turned 100% heel, which has made fans on social media very happy.

Another top match is Keith Lee taking on Randy Orton. Lee made his Raw debut this past Monday after having a monster run in NXT. It's been reported Vince McMahon had big plans for him, and a win against Orton would be huge for Lee. After SummerSlam, it looked as if Orton was going to take on Drew McIntyre in a rematch for the WWE Championship. However, Orton kicked the WWE Champion in the head multiple times which led to him being sent to the hospital. Don't be surprised to see McIntyre make an appearance at Payback to cost Orton his match.

It looks like WWE fans are seeing the end of the Bayley and Sasha Banks friendship. After Banks losing the Raw Women's Championship against Asuka at SummerSlam, the duo will defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. With WWE teasing the Bayley and Banks' breakup the last few weeks, we could see them drop the titles and then start a feud with each other for the SmackDown Women's Championship, which is held by Bayley.

The rest of the card goes like this: United States Champion Apollo Crews will defend his title against Bobby Lashley. Matt Riddle will face King Corbin in a singles match, Dominik and Rey Mysterio will battle Seth Rollins and Murphy, Big E will face Sheamus and The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan) will face The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce).