WWE's Paul Heyman Reveals What Makes 'Money in the Bank' a Special Event (Exclusive)

Money in the Bank is back as it will stream on Peacock Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. While Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, won't be competing in a match, he and his special counsel Paul Heyman will be keeping a close eye on the Money in the Bank men's ladder match since the winner will get a championship match at any time. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Heyman explained why Money in the Bank has become a special event.

"The level of competition," Heyman exclusively told PopCulture. "To get to that briefcase that holds the contract it's... And it's a show that consistently delivers, and indeed over-delivers. So, no matter how much we have hyped the Money in the Bank concept, and the event itself, it always over-delivers. I'm a big believer in underpromising and overdelivering, even though I'm in the hype and the hyperbole business. I still believe in under-promise and over-deliver, and this is a show that consistently over-delivers. Well, it far exceeds everybody's expectations almost every year."

The WWE Superstars competing in the Money in the Bank men's ladder match are Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Samy Zayn, Riddle and an opponent to be determined. Heyman knows whoever wins the match will be keeping a close eye on Reigns who has been Universal Champion since Aug. 30, 2020, and won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 in April.

"It's a very dicey situation because it's a 24/7 cash-in situation," Heyman said. "Anytime that that holder of the agreement, of the contract, wants to cash it in, they can. So, it's a sort of Damocles over the head of Roman Reigns, on the Island of Relevancy. So it's something we have to keep our eyes on at all times."

With seven WWE Superstars competing for a contract for a championship match, it's hard to predict who will win, which is why Heyman is not going to pick a winner. "This is a match for which I offer no predictions and no spoilers because there are just too many variables involved," Heyman explained. "And a person with multiple years experience in ladder matches, or even in Money in the Bank ladder matches, has no specific advantage over a person that has never climbed the ladder in their life. There's just so many variables, and everybody's against you.

"So in this environment, paranoia is an accurate assessment of the situation that you face. Everybody is truly against you. So, one big spill can wipe out everyone else in the match, leaving a dark horse, an underdog, to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase that holds the contract. There are no favorites in this match. It's a field of competitors, all trying to break away from each other, to put themselves in a position to where they are truly the biggest threat to Roman Reigns."