WWE Night of Champions 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE is taking over Saudi Arabia on Saturday as it's hosting the premium live event (or pay-per-view event) Night of Champions at the Jeddah Super Dome. Fans will see multiple championship matches as well as the crowning of a new World Heavyweight Champion. Night of Champions 2023 will stream exclusively on Peacock on Saturday (May 27) at 1 p.m. ET. The kickoff show will begin streaming at 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and WWE's social channels.

WWE recently introduced the World Heavyweight Championship, and there was a tournament to determine who would compete for the title at Night of Champions. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are the final two competitors remaining, and both are no strangers to world titles. Rollins is a two-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion, while Styles has also won the WWE title twice. It's not been confirmed if the new World Heavyweight title follows the lineage of the old championship that ran from 2002-2013.

Seth Rollins v AJ Styles for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship will open #WWENOC today.



(PWInsider) pic.twitter.com/RFp6iQ5Gg4 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 27, 2023

Cody Rhodes defeated Bock Lesnar at Backlash, and Lesnar wants revenge. The two will face in a singles match at Night of Champions, and Lesnar has attacked Cody multiple times since the loss earlier this month. Rhodes needs to keep winning to get back in the championship picture.

Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is looking for more gold. He and Solo Sikoa will take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Owens and Zayn won the titles at WrestleMania 39 by defeating The Usos. Reigns has not been happy with The Usos recently, leading to him and Sikoa challenging for the title in an attempt to bring the championship back to The Bloodline.

Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Asuka. The two battled at WrestleMania 39 with Belair coming out on top. She has been the Raw Women's Champion for 416 days, making it the longest reign of any WWE women's title since 2006.

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Natalya. Ripley has been dominant in the last year but is taking on a superstar who has won the SmackDown Women's title before and has the record for most wins by a female WWE Superstar.

In other matches, Becky Lynch will take on Trish Stratus in a singles match. And the Intercontinental Championship is on the line as current champion Gunther will take on Mustafa Ali.