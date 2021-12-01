WWE’s Natalya Sets an Amazing Record at Survivor Series

WWE Superstar Natalya made major history during her appearance at Survivor Series. According to Guinness World Records. Natalya has set the record for most pay-per-view appearances for a female with 68. She competed in the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match and was on Team SmackDown. This comes as WWE Superstar Randy Orton broke the record for the most pay-per-view appearances for a male with 177.

Natalya, 39, has been with WWE since 2007. She is the first woman in WWE history to hold both the Divas Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Natalya recently won the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Tamina, which was her first major title in WWE. Natalya is the daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart and the niece of WWE Hall of Famer Brett Hart.

When speaking to WWE Deutschland earlier this year, Natalya talked about the tension the Hart family had with WWE early in her career. “When I was trying to get hired by WWE, my family was estranged from WWE, meaning when you go back to the Montreal Screwjob, even though that happened in 1997, there was a lot of tension between WWE and the Hart family,” Natalya said, per SE Scoops. “I understand why, it was a really difficult and complicated situation, so I think it was challenging for the Hart family members, especially the younger ones, to get hired because there was all this conflict.”

In the same interview, Natalya showed a lot of love to Sasha Banks and Bayley. “Of course [I want to wrestle] Sasha Banks. I think Sasha’s so talented and she’s really one of my favorite people to wrestle, man or woman,” Natalya said, per Wrestling Headlines. I love working with her. I think she’s so — she’s so good and a lot of people don’t realize with Sasha, Sasha and Bayley actually, both of them is that no matter what character they’re playing, whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, they’re very giving.

“They really wanna make sure that the body of the match, the integrity of the match, the story is being told the right way and I’m really proud of them for the way that they’ve handled themselves and how unselfish they both are.”