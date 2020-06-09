WWE: Nia Jax Reportedly Taking Heat Backstage for Injuring Kairi Sane Again

✖

Nia Jax is one of the most talked-about WWE Superstars right now for the wrong reasons. According to multiple reports, Jax is talking some heat backstage for injuring Kairi Sane again. The latest incident happened on Raw which aired last week (taped a week earlier). Jax and Sane were competing in a match, and Jax whipped Sane into the ring steps where she was busted open. The match had to be stopped for officials to check on Sane and clean her up, which was heavily edited once the match aired.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one veteran said it was Jax's fault. "She didn't whip her, she grabbed her by the head and threw/shoved her," the veteran said via Ringside News. "It was 100 percent Nia’s fault. She never let Kairi find her balance after pulling her out of the ring, she then pushed her head down so Kairi would be unable to see and then threw her forward hard head first off balance towards the steps. Kairi has zero chance." Sane shared a picture of her injury on social media.

You are strong. I have lost to you many times. I am small and you may think I’m weak.

However, you can never beat my heart. I will get back up again. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/leXMwuiifO — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) June 2, 2020

Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez talked to a WWE source and said Jax needs to go. "1000 percent Nia's fault," the source said via Forbes. "She needs to be...fired. She is dangerous. Fire her before she cripples or kills somebody." Twitter users have been on Jax ever since the match aired, but this isn't the first time she has taken heat for nearly injuring colleagues. In April, Sane avoided a serious injury when Jax botched a buckle bomb during a match on Raw. And back in November 2018, Jax punched Becky Lynch on Raw and broke her nose. The good news for Lynch is that it was one of the defining moments in her career as she went on to win the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35 and becoming the top star in the company.

There have been other instances mentioned over the years such as nearly injuring Charlotte Flair in 2017. In that same year, she injured Bayley for a month for messing up her slams, according to Essentially Sports. She also reportedly injured Ember Moon Zelina Vega and R-Truth. It's now known if Jax will be fired, but it would be a blow to WWE as she's one of the top stars in the division. Jax will face Asuka at Backlash on Sunday for the Raw Women's Championship.