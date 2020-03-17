WWE’s Natalya Reacts to Uncle ‘British Bulldog’ Davey Boy Smith’s Hall of Fame Announcement

It was recently announced on “After the Bell” that “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith will be officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He will be part of the 2020 class that also includes the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman). This was exciting news for Smith’s niece, Natalya.

“I’m so excited & happy for my uncle @thebritishbulldogdaveyboysmith as Davey is being inducted into the @wwe Hall of Fame class of 2020! Davey deserves this huge honor so much for his incredible contributions to professional wrestling. Davey, my dad, Dynamite Kid and Owen are celebrating big today from the best seats in the house! Congrats, Davey,” Natalya wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram that showed Smith in the ring.

Speaking with Corey Graves on “After the Bell,” Davey Boy Smith Jr. revealed that he would be the one inducting his father into the Hall of Fame. He also said that this induction is “long overdue” and that it’s something great for both his family and the entire wrestling community.

Natalya also took part in the conversation with Graves and provided more thoughts on her uncle’s enshrinement. The two-time Women’s Champion said that her uncle had a significant impact on the wrestling world, specifically in the United Kingdom. The British Bulldog served as an inspiration for young wrestlers wanting to get into the world of sports-entertainment.

“It’s like the timing has never been better. The fact that we look at how much WWE had grown since the heyday of the British Bulldog,” Natalya said. “You look at even just English wrestling, so many people, not just English wrestling, so many people in our industry say that it was the British Bulldog that inspired them to get into WWE, and they look back on that match Bret and Davey had in Wembley Stadium in 1992 and they say that was the match I watched. That was the match that inspired me to do this.

“I feel like that’s what truly makes a Hall of Famer is how much they inspire people,” she continued. “Davey’s work and his legacy being the British Bulldog has stood the test of time, and he’s still so relevant to the culture of WWE today.”

The British Bulldog passed away on May 18, 2002, but he is still considered to be one of the more influential figures in sports-entertainment. He will be recognized for his contributions when he is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and his family couldn’t be happier.

(Photo Credit: Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images for WWE)