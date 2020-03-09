X-Pac: WWE Fans Can't Believe How Sean Waltman Looks Now After nWo Returns on 'Smackdown

On Friday night, WWE's Friday Night SmackDown opened with he nWo (Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and X-Pac) joining Alexa Bliss for her show A Moment of Bliss. Fans were happy to see the trio as they will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month. However, fans were shocked to see what X-Pac, AKA, Sean Waltman's new look.

Waltman came in and he showed off a nearly shaved head with a ponytail in the back while wearing sunglasses. And that led to fans having some fun with him on Twitter.

you telling me xpac isn’t karl anderson?? https://t.co/PGaXInxdS0 — ✧･ﾟslater (@candicelerey) March 7, 2020

sean waltman and his height from the others it's cute https://t.co/ixTQT7cyXm — X-PAC is going into the hall of fame (@bankonMJF) March 7, 2020

Waltman was about to get into a fight as Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro came out to interrupt the show.

Braun Strowman came out to make sure that didn't happen, but fans still couldn't believe Waltman's new look.

Xpac looking a lot like Enzo #WWE #QuestionOfTheDay — Erin Weatherly (@ewweath) March 8, 2020

Waltman is entering the Hall of Fame for the second time as he's was inducted as a member of D-Generation X in 2019. Could he be inducted for the third time just by himself in the future?

"I have no desire whatsoever to stand up on that stage by myself and be inducted as a [single's wrestler]," he said per Wrestling Inc back in December." To be a part of something bigger and greater than yourself is just an amazing feeling to me, and I don't need that. I don't need 'me, me, me', what about me? I got plenty of me. I'm just happy to be a part of something greater than me."

Waltman made a name for himself in WWE and WCW during the late 90s and early 2000s. During his time in WWE, Waltman won the European Championship, the Light Heavyweight Championship, the Cruiserweight Championship and he's a four-time Tag Team champion. In WCW, Waltman won the Cruiserweight Championship and the Tag Team Championship with Nash and Hall. With his recently Hall of Fame nod. Waltman becomes the first person to be inducted twice as part of a group.