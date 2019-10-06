WWE: Matt Hardy Posts Photo Slamming Brother Jeff Amid Arrest Drama

Per tradition, WWE wrestler Matt Hardy celebrated Sunday with something he calls “Side Effect Sunday.” Essentially, this is a reason to post photos of his signature move, the Side Effect, while finishing off the weekend in style. Although this week he chose to include a photo of his brother, Jeff, who has been dealing with controversy as of late.

Late last week, the other half of the Hardy Boyz tag team duo was arrested in Moore County, North Carolina for driving while impaired. He was later released amid comments calling for him to get treatment. One of those that responded to Jeff’s arrest was Hardy, who said that he can only control his own actions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With these recent comments, it appeared odd to many that Hardy would feature his brother in Side Effect Sunday considering the legal issues swirling.

SIDE EFFECT SUNDAY https://t.co/l2QOEkKb3R pic.twitter.com/4UT5sbZWv8 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 6, 2019

“Since so many have asked me about my brother tonight-I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy. I’ve expressed that to him as much as I can. Jeff has to make his decisions about his life,” Hardy wrote on Twitter. “I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions.”

Together, Jeff and Hardy are known to WWE viewers as “The Hardy Boyz” and “Team Xtreme.” They have partnered for nine reigns with WWE tag team titles and two with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, which is now known as Impact Wrestling. In TNA, the Hardy brothers competed under the name “The Broken Hardys.”

At this point, both Jeff and Hardy are still under contract with WWE after returning in 2017 after a brief stint on the amateur circuit. However, Hardy has been mostly inactive in recent months while Jeff is currently recovering from a leg injury. It’s possible that the pair will make their return to the ring, but the recent legal problems surrounding Jeff have made that less guaranteed.

When Hardy was arrested last week, the WWE released a statement, simply saying that “Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions.” This lack of further clarification led to many fans calling for the wrestling league to step in and either cut ties with Hardy or help him get some help for substance abuse issues. After all, this was the second arrest for Hardy in 2019, with the first taking place in Myrtle Beach back in July.