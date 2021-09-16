WWE: Mandy Rose Debuts Surprising New Look at NXT

Mandy Rose surprised everyone with her brand-new look. On Tuesday, NXT 2.0 officially launched and Rose, who is known for her blonde hair, appeared as a full-blown brunette. Before the reveal, Rose attacked Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter while wearing a black hood. She has teamed up with fellow NXT stars Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne after spending time on WWE’s main roster.

Rose is the leader of the new faction that doesn’t have an official name yet. She was moved to NXT after Aaliyah was sent over to Raw. When she first appeared on NXT, Rose has made an effort to recruit young talent, leading her to go after Dolin and Jayne. The move to NXT was surprising for the WWE Universe as Rose was a regular on Raw. Prior to being on the Raw roster, Rose was a regular on SmackDown and have a love angle with Otis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1437943949713420295?s=20

“We’ve actually had a good amount of creative input on this whole story,” Rose told The Sportster last year when talking about her storyline with Otis.” “I think it’s been awesome because we’ve all put our brains into it and our creative side with all of us involved, even Dolph Ziggler. He’s been in the business for a while and he’s got some really great ideas. I just think, as a team, between the writers, producers and us as talent, we’ve put together such an amazing story and everything has played out really well. I think it was December when this whole thing started. It’s been really cool and the longest, most successful story I’ve been in so far, just as far as how it’s resonated so well with the fans. I’m just really grateful for it.”

Rose got her pro wrestling career started on the WWE reality series Tough Enough in 2015. She finished in second place and then signed a five-year contract with WWE before joining NXT for the first time. Rose made her main roster debut in 2017 with Sonya Deville, and the duo became Fire and Desire.

Rose and Deville were one of the top tag teams in WWE until their breakup last year. The two faced each other at SummerSlam, and Rose came away with the win. After taking some time off, Deville returned to WWE and is now an authority figure on Raw and SmackDown.