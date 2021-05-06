Mandy Rose Reveals She 'Can Do It All' in New Sultry Photo

✖

Mandy Rose is turning heads with her latest photo. The WWE Superstar recently posted an Instagram photo of her in a sultry black outfit. And in the caption, Rose wrote: "Find a woman that can do it ALL." The post has received over 213,000 likes and 2,400 comments.

Rose, who has nearly three million followers on Instagram, has become one of the top female stars on WWE's Monday Night Raw. She has been teaming up with Dana Brooke but does compete in singles action as she recently went one-on-one with Charlotte Flair. Rose is one pace to get a push as she continues to put in quality work in the ring.

Rose caught the attention of WWE fans last year when she started a romantic storyline with Otis. “I don’t think we thought it was going to be such a big story,” Rose said in an interview with TV Line in April 2020. “We never anticipated it being this big. But once we started, I remember the segment before Christmas with Otis and I backstage with the whole ham as a gift. I remember giving him the kiss on the cheek, and everyone on social media were like, ‘Oh my God!’ The crowd. I could hear them. We had a feeling then we had something good. I’m really grateful for it all.”

Rose's storyline with Otis launched while she was in a feud with her real-life best friend Sonya Deville. That storyline led to a match at SummerSlam, and Rose came out on top. At the time, Rose, Otis and Deville were on SmackDown. Rose and Deville are now on Raw but are no longer feuding.

Rose, 30, got her start in WWE in 2015 as she was a contestant on Tough Enough. She had a strong showing on the series, finishing second overall after winning Sara Lee and Josh Bredl. Rose then joined NXT where she was there for two years before moving to the main roster in 2017. She debuted with Deville, and they helped Paige attack Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James and Alexa Bliss. Rose and Deville would call themselves Fire and Desire and become of the top women's tag teams in WWE. They came close to winning the tag team titles, as they were the final team eliminated by Bayley and Banks in an Elimination Chamber match at Elimination Chamber in 2019.