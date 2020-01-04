WWE: Lana and Bobby Lashley’s ‘Raw’ Wedding Featured Major Goof

WWE Superstar’s Lana and Bobby Lashley had their wedding on Monday Night Raw this week, and just like any other wedding in pro wrestling, it involved a ton of drama. But one of the things that stood out about the wedding was not only the drama that ensued, but it was also what Lana had on her face. During the ceremony, fans noticed something was on Lana’s face and it was determined that she had bonzer. That hasn’t been confirmed, but social media had fun with it.

Is Bobby lashley wearing bronzer? What the hell happened to Lana’s face 😂😂😂😂😂😂 WWE you are such doo doo!! if that’s the top no thank you we’ll pass I’ll take @Impactwrestling all day! 😂 pic.twitter.com/IF8CQSAFq9 — 🤼Mï¢håêl †êþê§🤼🗽 (@FatherOfTears) December 31, 2019

I loved the Lana segment on #RAW I thought it was amazing! I just don’t understand what you people want? It was cringe and hilariously bad, And that is entertaining! and that’s why I watch that show is to be entertained! And the BRONZER on her face! SEGMENT OF THE YEAR @WWE #WWE pic.twitter.com/i4sBH68kDv — GRIM (@GrimsToyShow) December 31, 2019

Lana sweating out her bronzer was peak trash TV, too. Just incredible stuff — Tim Livingston (@MrTimLivingston) December 31, 2019

The reactions continued with fans being critical of Lana and Lashley, but there were also compliments for Lana for her acting abilities. It was clearly a mistake and everyone in the ring was able to keep their composure.

Bruh hol up, WOT with Liv just happened? Also did Lana get Bobby’s foundation(bronzer? concealer? face makeup…) on her face from kissing, we all noticed that right? Also Bobby’s brows bruh I have too many questions, or im to nitpicking on this — Liz-ard D. (@Sleepertilia) December 31, 2019

I don’t think Lana gets enough credit for her acting skills. She’s pretty talented. A good actor can tell a story with just their facial expressions. Lana’s are so expressive…even with Lashley’s bronzer. — E (@Skinsfan1E) December 31, 2019

As for the wedding, it was ruined thanks to Lana’s ex-husband Rusev who came out of the giant cake and attacked Lashley. But before that, Liv Morgan, who has been off WWE TV for months, came out and confessed her love for Lana. Looks like the next episode of Monday Night Raw will have its share of fireworks.