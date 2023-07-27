WWE's Kevin Owens Injured Amidst Tag Team Title Run With Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens could miss some time in the ring. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was the first to report that the WWE Superstar is dealing with a real injury. Sapp didn't know the extent of the injury at the time, but Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said that Owens is dealing with a rib injury. Owens appeared on WWE Raw with Sami Zayn on Monday night. WWE addressed Owens' injury with The Judgement Day attacking him during Zayn's match with Dominik Mysterio.

"It's a fractured rib," Meltzer said, per WrestlingNews.co. "So the story, he's actually been working on it for a while, and it was just one of those things where they were waiting for a time to finish up with everything he'd finish up...He's gonna get rest. I don't know how long, and I don't know what the status of the Tag Team Titles are. I'm sure that that will probably all be addressed in the next couple of days, but it was legit. He's been working on a legit injury. So that's the basic gist of the story there."

Owens and Zayn are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. There were rumors the two were going to defend the titles at SummerSlam but a match has not been announced. It's not clear how long Owens will be out of action or if he and Zayn will have to relinquish the titles due to the injury.

Owens, 39, has been with WWE since 2014. In his nine years with the company, Owens has won the NXT Championship, the Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States Championship three times. Owens' finishing move is the Stunner which was made famous by WWE Hall of Fame "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. In an interview with ESPN last year, Owens talked about getting Austin's permission to use the Stunner.

"It's unreal to find myself in this position. What's funny is, when I first asked him if I could use the Stunner as the finishing move and he gave me his blessing, it meant a lot to me personally and professionally coming from him because I looked up to him for the longest time," Owens said, per ComicBook.com. "I did figure that, if at some point he were to come back, the logic would be that he would be involved with the guy doing the Stunner. I played the long game a little bit and it worked out in my favor."