WWE Legend Hulk Hogan to Have Back Surgery, Still Wants to Compete at WrestleMania

Hulk Hogan would love to compete at WrestleMania one last time. However, there is one setback that could prevent that from happening. The WWE legend recently talked to Sports Illustrated, and he revealed he will have surgery on his back next week. He said WrestleMania is still on the table, but he has to see where his body is after the surgery.

“I’m going in for another back surgery next Tuesday,” said Hogan. “They’re going to fuse six levels together, so we’ll see how I feel after that.”

Hogan went on to say even if he never wrestles again, he loves the fact fans still appreciate what he’s done for professional wrestling back in his prime.

“People have stuck by me, even when I made mistakes,” said Hogan. “Their love and loyalty have blown me away. The memory of wrestling still connects me to people. Hopefully, it’s a memory that will live forever.”

If Hogan is able to return to the ring, he said WrestleMania would be his final match. As for who he wants to face, Hogan has just one person in mind.

“I’d love for it to be against Vince (McMahon),” he said. “I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19,” he said. “I had no idea what to expect from him, but he’s a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you’re in the ring with someone, and they’re hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, ‘Vince, take it easy!’ Everything he does hurts, but I’d like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect.”

WWE fans did get to see Hogan on TV recently as he took part in Crown Jewel last week. His team defeated Ric Flair’s team in Saudia Arabia. So it was good night for Hogan, but he almost didn’t make it to Crown Jewel. A plane traveling to Saudia Arabia that had Hogan in it had to make an emergency landing in Iceland last Tuesday due to “blown tires and melted brakes” Hogan posted the incident on his Facebook account.

“All right, guys, we are here in Iceland, and there’s our plane. We just had a really hard landing,” Hogan said in the video the camera panned the length of plane. “Blew out the tires and brakes have melted. That thing’s not going anywhere.”