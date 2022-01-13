WWE Hall of Famer Arrested on Weapons Possession, Terroristic Threats Charges

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, also known as Sunny, was arrested Thursday morning in New Jersey for allegedly unlawfully possessing a weapon and making terroristic threats, according to TMZ Sports. Sytch, 49, was arrested in Keansburg, New Jersey and taken into custody at the Monmouth County jail. She was reportedly hit with three charges — two for illegally possessing a weapon and one charge for terroristic threats.

“A person is guilty of a crime of the third degree if he threatens to commit any crime of violence with the purpose to terrorize another or to cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly, or facility of public transportation, or otherwise to cause serious public inconvenience, or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience,” the New Jersey statute says, per TMZ.

https://twitter.com/TimeToHunt1/status/1481741138054860802?s=20

The weapons charges are classified as third-degree in the state and carry a possible three-five prison term. The threats charge carries up to a one-year prison sentence. This is not Sytch’s first run-in with the last. In July 2020, Sytch was arrested for allegedly eluding a police officer contempt/violation of a domestic violence restraining order, and operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension. She was sent to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution until June 2021 due to court. Sytch has been arrested multiple times before that for various charges including DUI.

“They make it out to be a lot worse on TV than it actually is,” Sytch said on the Eyes Up Here Podcast, per Wrestling Inc. “It’s really not that bad. It’s doable if you can make it through. You don’t even have to wake up if you don’t want to. But I’m diabetic, so they would come and wake me up at 4: 30 every morning to do a sugar check and to give me insulin so at 4: 30 every morning. It’s a medical thing so you have to do it.

“Then I’d go back to sleep for a couple hours and then usually around 8 o’clock is when they pop your door and you can go out and watch TV. And you know breakfast comes and all that stuff. I didn’t eat a lot of their food though because the food’s horrible. But yeah, all you basically do is watch TV, play cards (and) you know you can sleep all day if you want to. There’s a lot of girls who color, like those adult coloring books so they’re coloring.” Sytch was with WWE from 1995-1998 and was arguably the most popular manager on the roster. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.