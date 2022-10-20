WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's Son, Tristen Nash, Dead at 26

Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall Famer, Kevin Nash, died this week, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Figthful. He was 26 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but Sapp revealed that Kevin Nash and his son were working on a podcast together. This news comes months after the death of Nash's best friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," the statement from Sapp read. "Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this tune."

Heartfelt condolences go out to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash whose son, Tristen Nash, has died at the age of 26. I cannot imagine what he’s going through; no parent should have to face the pain of outliving their child. All the very best to the entire family at this awful time pic.twitter.com/y7rNbd4GEF — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) October 20, 2022

According to Heavy.com, Tristen was a musician and poet. In 2011, Nash went to YouTube to go after those who were posting negative comments about his son's music. "For those who have the ability to appreciate my son's talent I say thank you," Nash said. "For those who say he needs voice lessons he is 14 and his voice has not matured yet; for those that are just haters because he is my kid, f— you.

"As his career just starts and he grows day by day anyone with appreciation of music would see the growth he's made. If you want to rip my son because you have a problem with me do me a favor and don't wear your seatbelt tomorrow." Nash also posted, "I see you people running your d— suckers but I don't see any videos of you doing anything better than what my kid is doing. Don't hate."

Tristen was born in 1996, which was when Nash's career began to take off. He joined WCW with Hall, and the two formed NWO with Hogan. He was with WCW until the company was purchased by WWE in 2001. Nash joined WWE in 2002 and was with the company until 2004. He then joined TNA (now Impact Wrestling) in 2004 and was there for seven years before coming back to WWE. Nash was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and again in 2020 as a member of the NWO. In his career, Nash won WWE Championship once and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship four times.