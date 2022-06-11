WWE Female Superstar Confirms She's Leaving Company

✖

WWE is losing another longtime star in a few short weeks. Amid all of the drama surrounding Sasha Banks, Naomi, and the WWE women's division, Paige has revealed she leaving the company on July 7.

Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, has had a memorable decade in WWE after her main roster debut in 2014 the night after WrestleMania XXX. Her in-ring career was drastically cut short in 2017 after a neck injury suffered in a six-man tag match. She retired on-screen from the ring, sticking around with executive roles and on-screen authority roles.

"July 7 will be the last day with WWE. I'm so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities the company has given me," she wrote on Twitter. "I will always be appreciative of the company that took an 18 year old British pale emo girl that didn't look like your average diva, giving me the chance of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar."

"I know after my neck injury taking me out of in ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did and for that I'm thankful too," Paige continued. "Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I've ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me."

Paige's story became the subject of the film Fighting with My Family back in 2019, with Florence Pugh portraying her on the big screen opposite Nick Frost, The Rock and others representing moments in her path to WWE. Her family all have a wrestling background, with parents Julia and Patrick, and brothers Roy and Zak all having spots in the business. They also run their own promotion in the UK, making Paige's comments to close her note interesting. "FYI, I'm not saying I'll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return [may be]."

She also closed her message by thanking WWE once again and saying goodbye to her character name for the final time. "I think the toughest part weirdly enough is having to let the Paige name go!" she writes. "By Saraya is a helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one."

Paige's time in WWE was a roller coaster, no doubt about that. But in the end, she's the mark of the newer era of women's wrestling in WWE. Those who would follow would go on to headline WrestleMania and grab headlines.