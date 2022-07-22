WWE Fans React to Vince McMahon's Surprise Retirement Announcement

Vince McMahon has called it a career. On Friday the former WWE chairman and CEO announced he is retiring from the company. This comes following WWE investigating McMahon for sexual misconduct allegations. The 76-year-old allegedly paid $3 million of hush money over an alleged affair with a former employee. "Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you," McMahon said in a statement. "I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment." The news was so surprising for WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar that he reportedly left WWE SmackDown. But how do WWE fans feel about McMahon retiring?

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022 One fan responded: "Thank you for everything Vincent Kennedy McMahon I've been a fan of the WWF/E since I was a child I am now 52 years old and you've created some of the greatest pieces of wrestling and placed it on the map without you there would be no wrestling. I love you Vince rest easy papa."

Thank you, @VinceMcMahon 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ij2dUddR3G — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) July 22, 2022 Another fan wrote: "Definitely a separate the art from the artist situation his impact will be everlasting in all seriousness! The entertainment is giving not only me during the attitude area but to everyone is a giant [feat] for anyone."

Thank you 4 the decades of dedication to entertainment Thank you 4 the miles you traveled Thank you 4 the sacrifices Thank you 4 the priceless business advice Thank you 4 the opportunity to be a WWE SUPERSTAR @VinceMcMahon You're not perfect..but you're forever a legend 🫡 pic.twitter.com/O3fvN4K2az — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 22, 2022 One Twitter user replied: "Really glad I saw the interview on the show Live. He was charismatic and forthright. And extremely knowledgeable. What a titan of business. He has given so many of us amazing moments. Enjoy retirement Mr McMahon. You have most certainly earned it."

Vince McMahon: I'm retiring WWE Fans: pic.twitter.com/HXXin5D2Z9 — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) July 22, 2022 One fan said: "Retire good way of putting more like at 77 and countless allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money I am being forced to step down I'm sorry for everyone I have hurt and to my family for bringing shame to the family."

Nobody: Theory getting jumped in the locker room now that Vince McMahon ain't there to protect him anymore: pic.twitter.com/59dJ4xvxM1 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) July 22, 2022 One fan argued: "Y'all are cracking me up with this ridiculously misguided notion that theory is hated in the locker room and that Vince was the only reason he was getting pushed, lol… Could not be further from the truth."

After winning a gold medal in 1996, I found my 2nd calling because of @VinceMcMahon … thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I Love you Vince. P.S. I'm still Vince's favorite @steveaustinBSR 😁 pic.twitter.com/H8vVF91lwn — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 22, 2022 One fan wrote: "Lol Vince trying to play it off like an actual retirement. We all know why he stepped down, and there's probably more to come out."