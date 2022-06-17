WWE Fans React to Vince McMahon Stepping Back as CEO Amid Stephanie McMahon's Return
WWE fans have learned some big news about Vince McMahon. It was announced on Friday that McMahon has "voluntarily stepped back" from his roles as CEO and chairman of WWE amid an "investigation into alleged misconduct" by him and WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis. WWE also announced that Stephanie McMahon, who took a leave of absence, will step in as interim CEO and interim chairwoman.
"I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are," Vince McMahon said. The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon paid millions of dollars in hush money to women who allegedly had sexual relationships with him. WWE launched an investigation after the board was contacted by someone who knew an employee who left the company earlier this year and who received a payment of $3 million. McMahon will keep his role and responsibilities related to WWE's creative content during the investigation. This news has led to a lot of wild reactions from WWE fans.
Wow!
According to WWE Corporate, Vince McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO & Chairman of the Board until the conclusion of the investigation.
Stephanie McMahon will serve as interim CEO and interim Chairwoman. Wow.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 17, 2022
One person wrote: "I think people are underestimating how big this actually is. Yes, Vince is still in the day to day TV creative operations but they've effectively made sure in the long run? This stays as a McMahon promotion."prevnext
Believe It
People who don’t watch wrestling: Wow can you believe this Vince McMahon story???
Literally everyone who’s watched wrestling since 1998: Yes.— Jeremy Ball (@JMBall21) June 15, 2022
Another person wrote: "People always shocked by the most obvious stuff. Like isn't this his 3rd time being accused of being unfaithful? And once they turned it into a WWE story line."prevnext
Mr. McMahon Appearance
Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET live on FOX. pic.twitter.com/6XEEDwR0Hy— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2022
One fan wrote: "Stephanie now in power. That's tell me HHH about to be head of creative soon. Bruce. John days of power are coming to a end. Means the story has tons of proof in it. For Vince to even think to step back. New day in WWE this morning. I could see something special tonight."prevnext
Disappointed
“We are extremely disappointed in Vince McMahon for his unprofessional actions” pic.twitter.com/3HL3mINLe2— B #FreePalestine (@lariatoooooo) June 15, 2022
One fan asked: "But will anyone do anything about it, I wonder? I mean this would be a great time for Vince to retire, or be forced out, and let Triple H take over."prevnext
Wild Times
We live in a time where Stephanie McMahon has taken over Vince McMahon at the top of the WWE.
What a wild time period to be alive in.— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 17, 2022
One Twitter user wrote: "This is the most incredible but also shocking news of wrestling in history. We waited this long for Vince to step down and it has finally happened. I'm very happy for Stephanie. My only question is will she change the show around? That is a wait and see approach."prevnext
Convinced It's True
There’s no allegation against Vince McMahon that I wouldn’t believe. Even the most ridiculous. He did it all— ekin-supre (@CasaDupre) June 15, 2022
One person revealed: "Why do you think the Mr.McMahon character was so successful......he was just being himself. I'm stunned a story hasn't come out that he was banging Sable back in the day."prevnext
Perfect Comparison
Vince McMahon How Vince is in— Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) June 14, 2022
according to real life.
himself . pic.twitter.com/bQyVCRwiTq
And one person pointed out: "I mean the great news is he isn't immortal and it won't take a super team to invent a way to destroy him."prev