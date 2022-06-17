WWE Fans React to Vince McMahon Stepping Back as CEO Amid Stephanie McMahon's Return

WWE fans have learned some big news about Vince McMahon. It was announced on Friday that McMahon has "voluntarily stepped back" from his roles as CEO and chairman of WWE amid an "investigation into alleged misconduct" by him and WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis. WWE also announced that Stephanie McMahon, who took a leave of absence, will step in as interim CEO and interim chairwoman.

"I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are," Vince McMahon said. The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon paid millions of dollars in hush money to women who allegedly had sexual relationships with him. WWE launched an investigation after the board was contacted by someone who knew an employee who left the company earlier this year and who received a payment of $3 million. McMahon will keep his role and responsibilities related to WWE's creative content during the investigation. This news has led to a lot of wild reactions from WWE fans.