WWE Fans Beyond Bummed out Over Kairi Sane's Exit

Kairi Sane has officially moved on from WWE. On Monday night the former WWE Superstar posted a farewell message to her colleagues and fans for the support she has received over the last three years. Sane is going back to Japan to be with her husband. The couple got married back in February.

"My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible," Sane wrote on Twitter Monday night. "Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with." Sane continued her message in another tweet and reflected on her accomplishments during her time in WWE. "I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength," Sane added. "It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Sane was arguably one of the most talented stars on the roster, and fans aren't ready so see her leave. Here's a look at fans saying goodbye to Sane.