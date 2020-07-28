WWE Fans Beyond Bummed out Over Kairi Sane's Exit
Kairi Sane has officially moved on from WWE. On Monday night the former WWE Superstar posted a farewell message to her colleagues and fans for the support she has received over the last three years. Sane is going back to Japan to be with her husband. The couple got married back in February.
"My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible," Sane wrote on Twitter Monday night. "Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with." Sane continued her message in another tweet and reflected on her accomplishments during her time in WWE. "I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength," Sane added. "It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
Sane was arguably one of the most talented stars on the roster, and fans aren't ready so see her leave. Here's a look at fans saying goodbye to Sane.
Kairi Sane bids farewell to the WWE Universe after a 3-year career.
Her contract is reportedly set to expire.#ThankYouKairi pic.twitter.com/WVv5B5n6Yd— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) July 28, 2020
Good for Kairi Sane. I'm gonna miss her a ton— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 21, 2020
Kairi Sane will go down as one of my favorite wrestlers of all time, her talent and charisma in the ring is unmatched and she's one of the most wholesome wrestlers ever, her happiness comes first and I truly hope she's happy with whatever she does next! #ThankYouKairi ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YqrwgXEPHJ— molly🍒🌸 (@oedosaki) July 20, 2020
From @MarinaShafir's Instagram. #ThankYouKairi @KairiSaneWWE
(This is absolutely adorable) pic.twitter.com/YcpC5uA0Th— Kairi Sane Daily | Fanpage (@KairiSaneDaily) July 28, 2020
Winner of the inaugural Mae Young Classic✅#WWENXT Women's Champion ✅— WWE UK (@WWEUK) July 28, 2020
Women's Tag Team Champion ✅
All the best on your next adventure, @KairiSaneWWE #ThankYouKairi
https://t.co/Y8iSP2s9gl
Kairi Sane & her man in Japan while everyone tweets “#ThankYouKairi🥺” pic.twitter.com/B3dC8J8y68— Ty (@TYCONlC) July 28, 2020
gonna miss #kairisane her in ring skills are god level.— LongLivTh3K!ngs (@carpewhodat203) July 28, 2020
That's it for Kairi Sane?— J.H.Scramble (@JHScramble) July 28, 2020
Kairi Sane needs to answer Cody’s TNT Championship open challenge. #AEW #AEWDynamite— New Japan Weekly (@NJPW_Weekly) July 28, 2020
Kairi Sane appreciation tweet!
If this is the last days we'll see her on WWE TV for a while, thank you for all you've done to entertain us fans! You're amazing & a once in a lifetime talent 🏴☠️☂️💜 pic.twitter.com/MofZVtOatO— Stephanie Hypes✨ (@StephanieHypes) July 20, 2020
Thank you Kairi, for the great time at WWE. No matter where you sail to now, it will be a new exciting adventure. The loyalty of your fans will remain with you. All the best for the future! Ahoy Princess!⚓️💜#KAIRISANE #ThankYouKairi #WWE pic.twitter.com/kehhHF5yk6— Puki (@Puki_85) July 28, 2020
Kairi Sane is really gone… pic.twitter.com/5GjMsLsdB3— 𝖒𝖎𝖟𝖙𝖊𝖗𝖕𝖊𝖗𝖆𝖑𝖙𝖆™️ (@mizterperalta) July 28, 2020
@KairiSane_WWE it was a pleasure seeing the Insane Elbow up close in Montreal in April 2019. You're 1 of my favs in the world. #thankyoukairi pic.twitter.com/JGIKkmaERY— Sean Wolf Sequeira (@Seanwolf316) July 28, 2020
Thank you for all the memories, for putting it all on the line just to entertain us. You will be missed but I'm very happy for you on your new journey. To be joined back with your husband is a blessing! I salute you Kairi Sane! #youwillbemissed #KariSane pic.twitter.com/pTCeAK2pNo— Jeremy (@Jeremyspot) July 28, 2020
Daily Photo ❤ pic.twitter.com/toqPHXGgxT— Kairi sane fan (en español)⚓️🏴☠❤ AHOY (@Javier_cas5) July 28, 2020
@WWE is not the "grand" top brand anymore. It's become the place people leave, to become MORE than what they were allowed to be in it. Best wishes to everyone who escaped that unfair machine. The FUTURE is YOURS. Assimilate it. 🖖 #KairiSane #opportunity pic.twitter.com/HVNjJBkM9X— BearZx3 (@Zx3Bear) July 28, 2020
Everyone should make their champs Kairi Sane #ThankYouKairi #WWESuperCard pic.twitter.com/G1C5RnjKzL— Collin (@iiconic16) July 28, 2020
Miss you KairiSane❤️I will miss you so much, when you won't be in Wwe, then who will I see, because of you I am also going to stop watching WWE, I love you so much, bye Bye WWE😓😓😓😓— Sanjay Singh Chandel (@SanjaySinghChan) July 28, 2020
Thank you Kairi Sane. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iB0WSSUcXs— Carter Johnson (@thyrevenant04) July 28, 2020
It would be nice to get #KairiSane trending one more time if tonight is to be her last appearance on #WWE programming.#ThankYouKairi— Kevin McCash (@KevMcCash) July 28, 2020
Thank you @KairiSaneWWE 🏴☠️ 🌂 #KairiSane #kairi #thankyoukairi #NXT #WomensChampion pic.twitter.com/u26Wr2J0Ao— Half-Kay (@halfkaypodcast) July 28, 2020