Kairi Sane Posts Farewell Message to WWE

WWE has confirmed what has been reported for the last few months. On Monday, WWE announced Kairi Sane is leaving the company. On Monday night, Sane went to Twitter to post a farewell message to the WWE universe.

"My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible," Sane wrote. "Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with." Sane continued her message in another tweet and reflected on her accomplishments during her three years in WWE. "I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength," Sane added. "It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Sane, who signed with WWE in 2017, competed in her last match on July 20, which was a win against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. She recently got married to her husband in February and is going back to Japan to be with him. There is no word on what Sane's next move will be, but WWE would like for her to be an ambassador to the company while in Japan. Fans are not happy to see Sane leave as she was one of the top talents on the roster.

When Sane joined WWE in 2017, she had instant success, winning the Mae Young Classic that year. In 2018, Sane won the NXT Women's Championship which led to her being named NXT's Female Competitor of the Year and Overall Competitor of the Year. In 2019, Sane made the move to the main roster and teamed with Asuka to become The Kabuki Warriors. The team won the Women's Tag Team Championship in October of that year and lost the titles to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36 back in April.

Before joining WWE, Sane won multiple championships at World Wonder Ring Stardom, which is based in Japan. Sane was named the 10th best female wrestler in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2017 and 2018.