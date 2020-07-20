WWE 'Extreme Rules': Fans React to Rey Mysterio Losing Eye During Match With Seth Rollins

WWE fans were in for a sight many did not anticipate seeing. Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins competed in an Eye for an Eye match on Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The match saw Rollins come out victorious as he slammed Mysterio's head into the corner of a staircase, leaving Mysterio without an eye.

Mysterio was taken to a nearby hospital immediately afterward. WWE shared a statement, sharing that he was being treated for a potential globe lucation. His vision may come back if the optic nerve was not severed, according to the statement. The gruesome turn, as shocking as it was, did go as planned as the guidelines for the Eye for Eye setup was that a winner could only be named following extraction of the opponent's eye. Just prior to the nasty scene unfolding, Mysterio was already dealing with an injured right eye.

From getting thrown of a roof to losing an eye Rey Mysterio has had a tough 2020 so far #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/EwePA1G8tn — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) July 20, 2020

Seeing what Rollins did to Mysterio had social media in an uproar. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to the harrowing event.