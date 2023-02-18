WWE Elimination Chamber 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The road to WrestleMania 39 continues tonight with a big WWE premium live event (also known as a pay-per-view event). Elimination Chamber will feature five matches that will determine the WrestleMania fate for a few key WWE Superstars. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Peacock. The kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.ET and will stream on Peacock and WWE's social platforms.

Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, will defend his title against Sami Zayn. After hitting Reigns with a chair at the Royal Rumble, Zayn is looking beat Reigns who hasn't been pinned in nearly three years. One person to watch in the match is Jey Uso who walked out on The Bloodline after they attacked Zayn at the Royal Rumble.

With Reings and Zayn going at it, the men's Elimination Chamber match will focus on the United States championship. Austin Theory, the reigning champion will be in the match that also includes Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Damian Preist and Montez Ford. Fans will likely be rooting for Rollins who has been getting over thanks to his unique style and catchy entrance music.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will renew their rivalry after battling all throughout 2022. Lashley defeated Lesnar at the Royal Rumble last year to win the WWE Championship. But Lesnar took down Lashley at Crown Jewel in November after costing him the United States title in October.

WWE legends Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up to face Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match. Edge has been feuding with The Judgement Day since he was kicked out of the group last year. Phoenix came into the mix when Ripley began attacking Edge.

The women's Elimination Chamber match will feature Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella, and the winner will face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. PopCulture.com recently spoke to Carmella about winning tonight and beating Belair to win the title and become a triple-crown champion.

"That would be amazing. I mean, that's the one title I have not, well, other than the NXT Women's Championship, but I would love to become Raw Women's Champion," Carmella said. "[Current champion] Bianca Belair, she is a tough cookie, although I have beat her once. I did beat her, but we'll see. I mean, you never know what the future holds right now. I'm just looking forward to what's in front of me. But ultimately, would it be great to become Champion again? Of course, especially Raw Women's Champions, it's something I have not accomplished yet. So we'll see. Fingers crossed."