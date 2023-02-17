WWE Star Carmella on Potential Triple Crown Championship: 'That Would Be Amazing' (Exclusive)

Carmella is back in WWE after being away for a few months and is one step closer to making history. On Saturday, the 35-year-old will compete in the Elimination Chamber match at Elimination Chamber against five other women, and the winner will go on to face the Raw Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Carmella talked about possibly winning the title and becoming the sixth women's Triple Crown Champion in WWE history.

"That would be amazing. I mean, that's the one title I have not, well, other than the NXT Women's Championship, but I would love to become Raw Women's Champion," Carmella exclusively told PopCulture. "[Current champion] Bianca Belair, she is a tough cookie, although I have beat her once. I did beat her, but we'll see. I mean, you never know what the future holds right now. I'm just looking forward to what's in front of me. But ultimately, would it be great to become Champion again? Of course, especially Raw Women's Champions, it's something I have not accomplished yet. So we'll see. Fingers crossed."

Carmella won the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2018 by beating Charlotte Flair. She then won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Queen Zelina [AKA Zelina Vega] in 2021 by beating Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. Carmella suffered an injury during an event on August 6 last year and returned to action earlier this month.

Having Carmella win the Elimination Chamber match and beating Belair at WrestleMania would be fitting since she's accomplished nearly everything else in WWE. And the time away from work helped her refocus and set her goals for 2023 in and out of the ring.

"It was my first time with time off in almost 10 years," Carmella admitted. "So I was finally able to step away from the grind, and I really got refocused on what's important in life. I just want to continue to bring that with me through my journey back into WWE, and even though it's a grind, even though I'll be insanely busy compared to my last seven months off, I want to continue to remember that there is a balance and hopefully start a family. That's my goal. I would love to have a baby. So that is with my balance between work and home, I want to be able to do it all."