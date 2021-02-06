WWE: NFL Legend Doug Flutie Pins R-Truth During Celebrity Flag Football, Briefly Wins 24/7 Title

✖

Doug Flutie is a legend in the world of football with a Heisman Trophy to his name. Now the man with a legendary Hail Mary has added WWE champion to his resume. Flutie pinned R-Truth (Ron Killings) on Saturday to briefly claim the 24/7 title.

The stunning development in the wrestling world occurred during halftime of the Celebrity Sweat Flag Football game. Several prominent figures, including Titus O'Neil, The Miz, Truth, and Cesaro met with reporters to discuss the game and providing support for veterans and military members. Once they were done speaking into the microphone, a WWE referee sidled up to Truth and greeted him. Flutie rushed in, tossed Truth into the sand, and pinned him to secure the title.

Saturday's flag football game is not the first time that Truth has lost the 24/7 title this week. He lost the 24/7 championship to Alicia Fox during the women’s Royal Rumble match, immediately won it back, and then lost it to Peter Rosenberg that same night. Though Truth did interrupt the Michael Kay Show on Monday in order to take back his title.

Truth actually took the title from another NFL player over the summer. Rob Gronkowski captured the belt during WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. He defended his title for two months but lost it after a trade sent him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Truth pinned Gronkowski in his own backyard. This stunning development made the WWE star a 36-time 24/7 champion. Though that number has increased to 49 after Truth reclaimed his title yet again.

Flutie's reign as a WWE champion was short-lived. He actually lost the title once again to Truth later in the flag football game. He lined up behind the center waiting to take the snap from O'Neil. For some reason, Flutie had the belt draped over his shoulder. Truth came running up behind the 58-year-old quarterback and tossed him into the sand.

While he was not a champion for very long, Flutie has continued to turn heads in Tampa. He has spent the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LV driving around the city in his Batmobile, which is a replica of the car driven by Adam West in the 1960s series. According to TMZ Sports, Flutie keeps the ride at his Florida home, which also features a Batman arcade game and Batman pinball machine.