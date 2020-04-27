WWE: Donald Trump Sends Message to Triple H Amid 25th Anniversary Celebration

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has been with the company for 25 years. That's quite a feat considering a number of superstars have left WWE only to return years later. WWE celebrated Triple H's anniversary on SmackDown this past Friday. But on Saturday, President Donald Trump sent a message to "The Game," calling him a "total winner."

Trump has a lot of history with WWE as he has gone to battle with Vince McMahon in matches, but he has also helped WWE get to where it is today, hosting WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V at the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City New Jersey. WWE has a bio on Trump which states: "As one of the most famous men in the world, Trump has been recognized as an innovator of real estate, politics and reality television. And how could you miss him? The Donald’s surname — synonymous with wealth and power — has been emblazoned in giant gold letters across skyscrapers and high-rises in the biggest cities in the world. But long before he stepped into the Oval Office, Trump was helping to shape the future of the squared circle. In fact, he had been making a consistent impact on WWE since the days when Andre the Giant was still king."

Triple H, also known as Paul Levesque, made his WWE debut on April 30, 1995. He went on to become one of the top stars in WWE history, winning the WWE Championship nine times and the World Heavyweight Championship five times. He has won the Royal Rumble twice (2002, 2016) and he was the 1997 winner of King of the Ring. Triple H married Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, in 2003 and they have three daughters. Along with being a part-time wrestler, Triple H has a front office position in WWE. He's the company's Executive Vince President of Global Talent Strategy & Development.

"It's been amazing, and to be honest, I've been really impressed with it," he said to ESPN when talking about the talent currently working without an audience. "Especially for some of the younger talent. There's a certain point, if you've been doing this for a long period of time, where the adrenaline and that buzz of the crowd is what gets you through the physicality of it -- and you need that. If the red light of the TV camera isn't on, I'm not falling down for anything."