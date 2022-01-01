WWE Day 1 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE will make history tonight. For the first time, WWE will have a pay-per-view event on New Year’s Day with Day 1. The event will start at 8 p.m. ET and will air on Peacock. Day 1 will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The main event of Day 1 will be Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Reigns has had an amazing run as champion, holding on to the title for 487 days. However, he’s facing a dangerous opponent in Lesnar, who made his big return to WWE at SummerSlam back in August. Lesnar has won the Universal Championship three times, and his first run as champion lasted for a record 504 days.

The second main event is the Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Champion. Big E, the current champion will take on Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley for the title. The three challengers are former champions, which makes this match one of the most compelling on the card. But this is also a difficult match for Big E because he could lose the title without getting pinned.

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan will battle for the Raw Women’s Championship. Like Lensar, Lynch returned to WWE at SummerSlam after taking a year off due to her being pregnant. Lynch defeated Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women’s title at SummerSlam and then traded the title with then-Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in October. Morgan has worked her way to being the No. 1 contender and went toe-to-toe with Lynch for the title in December.

The SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usoswill take on The New Day for the title. These are two of the best tag teams in all of pro wrestling and have been for many years. No matter who wins, both teams will put on a show, making it a candidate to be the match of the night.

Both Edge and The Miz made their returns to WWE after taking breaks and will battle each other at Day 1. One big factor in this match is Miz’s wife Maryse who has made sure her husband gets the upper hand against Edge over the last few weeks. The rest of the card includes Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a singles match, Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tag team match and RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championship. Flair, the SmackDown Women’s Champion, is not scheduled to defend her title.