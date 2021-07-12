Brock Lesnar Reveals Interesting New Look Amid Speculation of WWE Return

✖

Brock Lesnar is sporting a new look as speculation on his WWE return heats up. The WWE Superstar recently joined a YouTube show called Bearded Butchers and was seen with a goatee and mustache. This comes after Lesnar was spotted with a thick beard in December.

Bearded Butchers posted a tweet of Lesnar with his new look and revealed he spent "a few days" working on his butchering skills. Fans will be able the full video of Lesnar cutting meat very soon but really want to know when is Lesnar coming back to WWE? Based on a report in June, it's likely the former WWE Champion could make an appearance next month.

Brock Lesnar joins the Bearded Butchers! The bonds of butchering are what brought the Beast to spend a few days honing his butchering skills as we showcased techniques and tricks for this Viking. Full video coming to YouTube so stay tuned!!! @HeymanHustle #brocklesnar #ufc #wwe pic.twitter.com/A485mPXcC1 — BeardedButcherBlend (@_Beardedbutcher) July 12, 2021

"Lesnar was early on for SummerSlam plans they were trying to do something," Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast said. "I think the concept behind Lesnar is to justify what we’re gonna pay him [and] we need a more consistent touring schedule so we can build to this and those appearances by Lesnar will help sell tickets, obviously." There were some who thought that Lesnar could return at WrestleMania 37 since live fans were back. However, that didn't happen as they was no mention of Lesnar during the show.

"One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do," Triple H said to the Hindustan Times in January. "Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell. If wants to show up at WrestleMania he will, if he doesn’t he won’t. The only way to get that answer is to call Brock Lesnar."

Lesnar hasn't been on WWE TV since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year. His name was mentioned on WWE TV last month, which could mean WWE could have signed him and waiting for the right time to bring him back. SummerSlam will be held at Allegiant Stadium in August where there will be a full capacity crowd.