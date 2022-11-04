WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE is heading back to back to Saudi Arabia for a premium live event (also known as a pay-per-view event). The professional wrestling promotion will host Crown Jewel for the fourth time in its history, and the show will take place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Araba. The action will start on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and stream only on Peacock. The pre-show will start at 11 a.m. and stream on WWE.com, Peacock and all WWE social platforms.

The main event of Crown Jewel will be Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against Logan Paul. This looks like a mismatch on paper, but Paul has looked impressive in his short time in WWE. At WrestleMania 38, Paul teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. And at SummerSlam, Paul defeated the Miz in a singles match. The match against Reigns will be the ultimate test for Paul as Reigns has been Universal Champion for over two years and WWE Champion since he beat Brock Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania 38.

Another big match scheduled for Crown Jewel is Brock Lensar vs. Bobby Lashley in a singles match. Lesnar recently returned to WWE after losing to Reigns at WrestleMania and immediately went after Lashley. The attack happened before Lashley was set to defend the United States Championship against Rollins. Lashley decided to go on with the match despite the attack and ended up losing the match and title. This could be one of the better matches on the card as both Lesnar and Lashey are the most dominant forces in WWE.

Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley in a Last Woman's Standing match. Bayley made her return to SummerSlam after being out of action for nine months. She has recruited Dakota Kai and IYO Sky and is now looking to win Raw Women's title for the second time in her career. At Extreme Rules last month, Belair took on Bayley and won in a hard-fought ladder match.

The rest of the card features some interesting matches that could lead to some big storylines down the road. The Usos will defend the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team titles against The Brawling Brutes; Alexa Bliss and Asuka will defend the Women's Tag Team titles against Kai and Sky, and The O.C. will take on The Judgement Day in a six-man tag team match. Other matches on the card are Drew McIntyre battling Karron Korss in a steel cage, Braun Strowman taking on Omos and Bray Wyatt making a special appearance.