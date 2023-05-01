WWE's Carmella and Corey Graves Announce Pregnancy on 'GMA'

A popular WWE couple is having a baby. Carmella and Corey Graves appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to share the news that they are expecting their first child. This comes after Carmella (real named Leah Van Dale) experienced two miscarriages last year in September and October. Carmella said that she found out the pregnancy in March.

"It's just all been such a whirlwind," she said. "I think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it's working. So I'm very happy about that." Carmella, 35, went on to say that this pregnancy has "been really good" so far and she is due in October.

"I've been nauseous. I've been so tired, more tired than I've ever been in my life," she told GMA. "But I've never been so happy to feel so awful. I've been great, I mean mentally. It's kind of this weird space where I'm excited, but also just a little apprehensive because of the miscarriages. It's unfortunate that it robs you of the true excitement that should be there."

Carmella and Graves (real name Matthew Polinsky) got married in April 2022, and Graves is already the father of three kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Amy Polinsky. When Graves, 39, learned about the pregnancy, Carmella said: "He was completely shocked and surprised. He was so excited, and from the get-go when I told him, we both just really tried to have such a positive outlook on it."

Carmella has been with WWE since 2013 and started in NXT. She was in NXT for three years before making the move to the main roster. During her time in WWE, Carmella has won the SmackDown Women's Championship, the 24/7 Championship four times and the Women's Tag Team Championship with Zelina Vega. She has not competed in a match since March 12 when WWE was at Madison Square Garden.

Graves has been with WWE since 2011. In 2014, Graves announced his retirement from in-ring competition and moved over the broadcasting. He is currently a color commentator on WWE Raw.