A Divisive WWE Couple Just Got Married

A popular WWE couple is now married. Carmella and Corey Graves tied the knot in Florida last Thursday. Carmella shared a photo of the wedding ceremony and is seen wearing an all-white dress. Graves is seen wearing an all-black suit. In the caption of the photo, Carmella wrote, "The best day of my life."

There were several WWE and AEW stars in attendance, including Natalya, Jon Moxley, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, Happy Corbin, Tamina Snuka, Bayley and former WWE commentator and host Renne Paquette. Carmella and Graves have been in a relationship since 2019, and at the time Graves was in the process of getting a divorce from his ex-wife Amy Schneider. In early 2019, Schneider posted a photo on her Instagram page stating that Graves was having an affair with Carmella. However, the post was deleted shortly after it was confirmed that the pair had already been separated.

In an episode of Total Divas in 2019, Carmella told Sonya Deville that she is in a relationship with Graves. "I have a confession. I just wanted to tell you about him. Corey Graves!" Carmella said, per Sportskeeda. "So, he's in the process of getting divorced. Him and his wife, or whatever you wanna call her, have been separated for a while. He moved out, they don't live together, none of that. I even had anxiety, the thought of even entertaining the idea of dating him. Then I was like, do I walk away from this new thing that could be really good, just because people are gonna judge me, and I'm trying not to think like that."

WWE fans got a closer look at the couple's lives as they released a reality series in February called Corey & Carmella. "WWE has been unbelievable about helping us maintain our authenticity as much as we can," Graves said, per Wrestling Inc. "It's called Corey & Carmella, but for those of you that listen to this, you're going to recognize a lot more Matt and Leah than what you see on Raw or SmackDown or anything WWE."

Carmella is one of the popular Superstars in WWE as she's a former SmackDown Women's Champion and former Women's Tag Team Champion. Graves competed in NXT but transitioned to a commentator after suffering multiple concussions. He can currently be seen on WWE Raw with Byron Saxton and Jimmy Smith.