WWE's Carmella Reveals Miscarriage and Ectopic Pregnancy in Emotional Account

WWE Superstar Carmella just shared an emotional post with her followers. The 35-year-old went to Instagram to reveal that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy over the weekend. She also said she thought something like this would never happen to her because she previously suffered a miscarriage.

"I've gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I'm not looking for any sort of sympathy, but since today is the last day of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to share my story," Carmella wrote in an Instagram post. "Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy. I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September."

Carmella went on to say she went "12 hours in the ER on Saturday" after experiencing some "sharp pains on my left side." The former SmackDown Women's Champion had several tests and ultrasounds and was then told she has an abnormal pregnancy. Carmella went on to explain why she is sharing the news.

"The reason I'm sharing all of this is because in the moment it feels so isolating," she stated. "Why doesn't anyone ever talk about this? My husband and I watched [ilizas] new comedy special last week and she spoke openly about her miscarriage. I immediately burst into tears. She went on to explain that we should be speaking more openly about this topic so we, as women, don't blame ourselves and think there's something wrong with us. I want to do the same."

Carmella continued: "I'm not looking for sympathy, I know I'll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally. For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone."

Carmella (real name Leah Van Dale) is married to WWE broadcaster Corey Graves (real name Matthew Polinsky), and the two tied the knot earlier this year. The two began dating in 2019, and their relationship was featured in the E! reality series Total Divas. Carmella has been with WWE since 2013 and is a four-time 24/7 Champion and former Women's Tag Team Champion along with being a former SmackDown Women's Champion.