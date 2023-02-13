WWE Stars Carmella and Corey Graves Tease Valentine's Day Plans, Share Gift Advice (Exclusive)

Valentine's Day is on Tuesday, and two WWE stars are weighing in on how to celebrate. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Carmella (Leah Van Dale) and Corey Graves (Matt Polinsky) who talked about their Valentine's Day plans. Carmella said it's not been easy to plan because of their busy schedules.

"We haven't even talked about Valentine's Day," Carmella exclusively told PopCulture. "We've been apart. So I don't even know. What are we doing for Valentine's Day?" While Carmella is still figuring out plans, Graves already has something planned for his wife.

"I'm not at liberty to divulge the details, but I have planned a thing," he told PopCulture. "I'm not sure how spectacular it's going to be. I'm not sure if it's going to live up to Valentine's Day of past, but there are some plans. It's a rare Tuesday that Valentine's Day is taking place, and we're actually both in town on Tuesdays regularly. So we're able to plan ahead."

Carmella, 35, and Graves, 38, will make sure their Valentine's Day is a special one as it will be the first one for them as a married couple. The two tied the knot in April of last year after dating since 2019. This leads to the question of what will be their first married Valentine's Day gift.

"So I have been getting since our first Christmas together a poem," Carmella said. "So he hand-writes a poem. He's so, so good with that stuff. You don't have to spend any money on that. You just take some time and effort. I always cry every time I read one because it's just the sweetest thing ever. I think that's a great gift idea. It comes from the heart and you don't have to worry about picking the wrong size or the wrong color. A poem, I mean, you can't go wrong with a little poem."

Graves added, "It doesn't cost anything beyond maybe a nice card to write it in. It comes from the heart. Leave your wallet in your back pocket and score a few extra points." With both being involved in WWE, staying active is something Carmella and Graves enjoy doing together. And both agree a good Valentine's Day wellness gift for couples is yoga.

"So he comes along with me to yoga maybe once a week," Carmella admitted. "It's something that we both enjoy together. It doesn't cost a lot of money, and it's something that we both feel so great after doing, and it's just a little bit of a bonding experience. Again, it's a matter of what you like. So if yoga's not your thing, there's also another class that he does come take regularly with me. It's on a stair. Like a VersaClimber, it's called. That's a 30-minute cardio class, and he comes and takes that with me every once in a while. So again, it doesn't have to be something you commit to all the time, but just something that shows a little effort and that you can do together. It's fun. You get some endorphins going, get a little sweaty. It's great."