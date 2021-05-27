WWE Announces New Broadcaster for 'Raw' After Parting Ways With Adnan Virk

✖

WWE has found a new lead broadcaster for Monday Night Raw after parting ways with Adnan Virk on Tuesday. This week, WWE announced that Jimmy Smith will join the Raw commentary team with analysts Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. He previously served as an analyst for NXT where he hosted NXT TakeOver pre-show panels. Smith is also the daily host of Unlocking the Cage on SiriusXM radio and was also the host of American Ninja Warrior on G4.

Smith reacted to the news on Twitter. Hey guys, well it’s been a busy day. Apparently [WWE]

liked my work so far," Smith wrote. "I know I’m stepping into a new world (I WAS a Mr. Perfect and Bruiser Brody fanatic however) but know I’ll do everything I can to honor the athletes and fans. Watch Monday and judge my work for yourself."

WWE today announced that @jimmysmithmma will debut as the play-by-play voice for #WWERaw starting this Monday, May 31 at 8/7c on @USA_Network.https://t.co/8mUWqEkv4X — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2021

Jim Varsallone a pro wrestling writer has a message for Smith. "A different world, more about entertainment & entertaining," he wrote. "I just hoped WWE would give you more time to prepare before throwing U into the wolves. Getting down the superstar names & knowing the names of moves ultra important. Getting commands via earpiece - takes time to adjust."

With Smith having WWE experience due to his time in NXT, it could be an easier transition than Virk who worked at ESPN and currently the MLB network before joining WWE. Virk came in to replace Tom Phillips and only lasted seven weeks. Before leaving WWE, Virk talked about not worrying about what people have to say about him on social media.

"You want to bat 1,000, but if you make a mistake, don't make the same mistake twice, just learn from it," he said on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Wrestling Inc). "My wife starts saying, 'Oh, this person tweeted this. No, I don't want to know this. Why would you tell me this? I called my parents Jimmy. 'How'd it go?' Same thing, some good, some bad. 'Yeah, your dad was checking Twitter,' and I go, for god's sakes. It's amazing to me that when people are looking for feedback, social media, as you and I both know, it's generally a place where people are spewing vitriol." Smith will make his Raw debut on Monday.