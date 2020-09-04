WWE's AJ Styles Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 in August

✖

AJ Styles just made a surprising announcement when speaking to his fans this week. On his Twitch stream, the former WWE Champion announced he tested positive for COVID-19 back in August. His news came shortly after another former WWE Champion, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, revealing he and his entire family contracted the virus.

"I also tested positive a couple weeks ago, probably almost a month, I think, ago," Styles said. "I feel for people who have to deal with this. But I got to say, I didn't have that many problems with it. Hopefully, the Rock and his family, hopefully everybody is safe...It sucks, it's not good for anybody." Styles went on to say that he was "one of the lucky ones," revealing he symptoms were a headache and "maybe a couple of boogers."

Styles is the second WWE Superstar known to have tested positive for COVID-19, with the other reportedly being Apollo Crews. There was an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests at the WWE Performance Center in June when WWE was taping nearly all their shows. But at the time, it was not known which Superstars got the virus. WWE commentators Kayla Braxton and Renee Young (who left the company after SummerSlam), did announce they tested positive for COVID-19. For Braxton, she has had it twice with the first happening in March.

"You hear so many different things...now it's only 10 days instead of 14 days that you have to quarantine yourself?" Styles said. "So who knows. I'm as confused as you guys are with this whole situation. Nevertheless, keep doing what you're doing. Keep washing your hands. I feel like we're heading in the right direction with this whole thing, getting it behind us."

While Styles didn't experience any significant symptoms, the same can't be said for Johnson. In an Instagram video, Johnson said he and his wife experienced serious symptoms while his two young daughters only had a minor sore throat. "We got through it, and again, we got through it as a family," he said. "We are stronger, we are better and we did it together," Johnson spoke for nearly 12 minutes on his experience with the coronavirus. "I do not want you to get COVID-19," he stated.