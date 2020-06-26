WWE's Renee Young Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

COVID-19 is now starting to hit WWE, and one notable personality revealed she has contracted the virus. WWE broadcaster Renee Young announced on Thursday she tested positive for the Coronavirus. On Twitter, Young talked about her week and shared some advice to her followers.

"Man. What a few days," Young wrote. "My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone." Here's the interesting thing about this. Young is married to pro wrestler Jon Moxley who is the current AEW Champion. Moxley missed Wednesday's AEW Dynamite show as it was announced he came in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. It's very likely the person Moxley came in contact with was Young.

The news of Young's diagnosis comes days after a WWE reportedly having a number of people who have been at the Performance Center test positive for the coronavirus. At that time, it wasnt revealed who had the virus, but the identities are starting to be revealed, including Young, fellow WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton and WWE producer Jamie Noble. SmackDown was taped at the Performance Center on Friday, and it will air later tonight. Raw was scheduled to tape on Friday, but it has been moved to Saturday.

Young, 34 has been a staple on the WWE broadcast team since 2012. She has hosted a number of shows for WWE including Talking Smack and pre-shows for pay per view events. Young was the host of WWE Backstage, which aired on FS1, but the show was canceled this week. In 2018, Young made history by being a commentator on Raw, making her the first woman to join the broadcast booth for WWE's flagship show. She is currently a special contributor for SmackDown.

Young married Moxley in Las Vegas in 2017. Moxley was in WWE from 2011-2019 and wrestled under the name Dean Ambrose. Moxley had a successful run in WWE, winning the WWE Championship, the Intercontinental Championship three times, the United States Championship once, and the Raw Tag Team Championship twice with Seth Rollins. Moxley is the16th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He joined AEW in 2019 and beat Chris Jericho to win the AEW title in February 2020. He's scheduled to face Bruan Cage at Fyter Fest on July 8.