WWE's Apollo Crews Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

WWE Superstar Apollo Crews was set to face MVP at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. However, the current United States Champion was a no-show as WWE announced right before the match Crews was unable to compete due to an injury. The timing of it was interesting, but the actual reason for Crews' being a no-show was recently revealed. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Crews tested positive for COVID-19.

"So Apollo Crews was COVID," Meltzer said. "People have been suspecting it, and it was." There's no word on when Crews will be back on WWE television." Crews has not made it official on social media, but WWE reportedly told reporters no to publicly announce if the have the virus. In a previous report, it stated at least 30 employees who are working at the WWE Performance Center tested positive for the coronavirus. However, only Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, Adam Pearce, and Jamie Noble have been the only ones to publicly announce they had the virus.

When WWE made the announcement, MVP came to the ring with Bobby Lashley to claim himself the new United States Champion. However, Crews sent a message to MVP on Twitter concerning his future. "@The305MVP is trippin thinking he can claim himself the #USChampion," Crews wrote. "I was looking forward to shutting you BOTH up once and for all tonight at #ExtremeRules but once I'm cleared." WWE still has Crews listed at the United States Champion.

If Crews does have COVID-19, fans are hoping he's able to recover. Crews, 32 has gotten a significant push over the last few months after not seeing much action since joining the main roster in 2016. Back in May, Crews defeated Andrade to win the U.S. title, which is his first championship in WWE.

"Right now I'm fully focused," Crews said to Newsweek in a recent interview. "At the same time I feel blessed to be in this position to be able to go out there weekly and show what I can do and show the world what I can do and put smiles on people's faces especially at a time like this." Crews has been with WWE since 2014. He was part of the new class of NXT recruits in 2015 and had some memorable matches with the likes of Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze, and Finn Balor.