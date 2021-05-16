WrestleMania Backlash: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

WrestleMania 37 was last month, but that doesn't mean the storylines from the event are over. WrestleMania Backlash takes place tonight and will feature five championship matches. The event starts at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock. The kickoff show begins at 6 p.m. ET on WWE.com, Peacock, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

One of the matches everyone is looking forward to is Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing Cesaro for the title. After winning his first singles match at WrestleMania 37, Cesaro is competing in his first championship match. He has been a fan favorite for many years, and Sunday could be the start of something huge for the 40-year-old WWE Superstar.

“I’ll never lose hope,” Cesaro said to Sports Illustrated in February. “Yes, it’s difficult, but that just makes me want to work harder. Over time, you feel that pain when you don’t achieve what you want. This isn’t about overnight results. There have been times of frustration, where I questioned if I could keep going, but you keep trying and find a way. When you love something, you stay true to it. That is how I feel about wrestling.”

The WWE Championship is also on the line as titleholder Bobby Lashley will face Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. Lashley defeated McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, and Strowman is looking to win his first championship since winning the Universal title last year at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion who was the face of WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Another triple threat match will take place at WrestleMania Backlash as Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will face Asuka and Charlotte Flair for the title. Ripley defeated Asuka for the title at WrestleMania 37, and Flair is looking to get her moment after missing WWE's biggest event of the year.

Bianca Belair, who defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 to win the Smackdown Women's Championship, will defend the title against Bayley After not having a match at WrestleMania 37, Bayley is looking to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the third time in her career. The final two matches on the card are Damian Preist vs. The Miz in a lumberjack match and The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

